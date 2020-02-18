Big East All-Conference Teams and Player/Coach of the Year

The Big East Coaches have met and selected their All-Conference Teams as well as the Player and Coach of the Year and Sportsmanship Awards

Girls

1st Team

Trinity Montigny - Senior, Ellsworth

Megan Tracy - Sophomore, Hermon

Hannah Richards - Junior, Old Town

Faith Sjoberg - Sophomore, Presque Isle

Paige Plissey - Senior, Hermon

2nd Team

Paige Espling - Senior, Caribou

Leah Carroll - Sophomore, MDI

Mia Henderson - Sophomore, Houlton

Lacey Scanlon - Junior, John Bapst

Madelynn Emerson - Sophomore, Old Town

Sydney Ellis - Senior, John Bapst

3rd Team

Lexi Thibodeau - Sophomore, Old Town

Maggie Castonguay - Senior, Presque Isle

Teagan Ewings - Senior, Houlton

Raeanah Reynolds - Sophomore, Washington Academy

Kiya Cook - Sophomore, Foxcroft Academy

Coach of the Year - Jeff Hudson - Presque Isle

Sportsmanship - Washington Academy

Conference Champions - Hermon

Conference Runner-Up - Presque Isle

Player of the Year - Trinity Montigny - Senior, Ellsworth

Boys

1st Team

Parker Deprey - Senior, Caribou

Isaac Varney - Senior, Hermon

Jackson Curtis - Senior, Ellsworth

Keegan Gentile - Senior, Houlton

Alex Bouchard - Senior , Caribou

Cecil Gray - Junior, Washington Academy

2nd Team

Caleb Wheaton - Senior, Presque Isle3

Jason Desisto - Junior, Orono

Caleb Crocker - Senior, Foxcroft Academy

Hunter Curtis - Sophomore, Ellsworth

Sawyer Deprey - Junior, Caribou

3rd Team

Porter Isaacs - Junior,MDI

Logan Martin - Junior, Foxcroft Academy

Isaac Marker - Senior, Caribou

Jax Lin - Junior, Washington Academy

Malachi Cummings - Freshman, Presque isle

Co-Coaches of the Year - Kyle Corrigan - Caribou, Peter Austin - Ellsworth

Sportsmanship - Orono

Conference Champions - Caribou

Conference Runner-Up - Ellsworth

Player of the Year - Parker Deprey - Senior, Caribou