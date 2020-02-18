Big East All-Conference Teams and Player/Coach of the Year

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Big East Coaches have met and selected their All-Conference Teams as well as the Player and Coach of the Year and Sportsmanship Awards

Girls

1st Team

  • Trinity Montigny - Senior, Ellsworth
  • Megan Tracy - Sophomore, Hermon
  • Hannah Richards - Junior, Old Town
  • Faith Sjoberg - Sophomore, Presque Isle
  • Paige Plissey - Senior, Hermon

2nd Team

  • Paige Espling - Senior, Caribou
  • Leah Carroll - Sophomore, MDI
  • Mia Henderson - Sophomore, Houlton
  • Lacey Scanlon - Junior, John Bapst
  • Madelynn Emerson - Sophomore, Old Town
  • Sydney Ellis - Senior, John Bapst

3rd Team

  • Lexi Thibodeau - Sophomore, Old Town
  • Maggie Castonguay - Senior, Presque Isle
  • Teagan Ewings - Senior, Houlton
  • Raeanah Reynolds - Sophomore, Washington Academy
  • Kiya Cook - Sophomore, Foxcroft Academy

Coach of the Year - Jeff Hudson - Presque Isle

Sportsmanship - Washington Academy

Conference Champions - Hermon

Conference Runner-Up - Presque Isle

Player of the Year - Trinity Montigny - Senior, Ellsworth

Boys

1st Team

  • Parker Deprey - Senior, Caribou
  • Isaac Varney - Senior, Hermon
  • Jackson Curtis - Senior, Ellsworth
  • Keegan Gentile - Senior, Houlton
  • Alex Bouchard - Senior , Caribou
  • Cecil Gray - Junior, Washington Academy

2nd Team

  • Caleb Wheaton - Senior, Presque Isle3
  • Jason Desisto - Junior, Orono
  • Caleb Crocker - Senior, Foxcroft Academy
  • Hunter Curtis - Sophomore, Ellsworth
  • Sawyer Deprey - Junior, Caribou

3rd Team

  • Porter Isaacs - Junior,MDI
  • Logan Martin - Junior, Foxcroft Academy
  • Isaac Marker - Senior, Caribou
  • Jax Lin - Junior, Washington Academy
  • Malachi Cummings - Freshman, Presque isle

Co-Coaches of the Year - Kyle Corrigan - Caribou, Peter Austin - Ellsworth

Sportsmanship - Orono

Conference Champions - Caribou

Conference Runner-Up - Ellsworth

Player of the Year - Parker Deprey - Senior, Caribou

 

Source: Big East All-Conference Teams and Player/Coach of the Year
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top