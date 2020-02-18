Big East All-Conference Teams and Player/Coach of the Year
The Big East Coaches have met and selected their All-Conference Teams as well as the Player and Coach of the Year and Sportsmanship Awards
Girls
1st Team
- Trinity Montigny - Senior, Ellsworth
- Megan Tracy - Sophomore, Hermon
- Hannah Richards - Junior, Old Town
- Faith Sjoberg - Sophomore, Presque Isle
- Paige Plissey - Senior, Hermon
2nd Team
- Paige Espling - Senior, Caribou
- Leah Carroll - Sophomore, MDI
- Mia Henderson - Sophomore, Houlton
- Lacey Scanlon - Junior, John Bapst
- Madelynn Emerson - Sophomore, Old Town
- Sydney Ellis - Senior, John Bapst
3rd Team
- Lexi Thibodeau - Sophomore, Old Town
- Maggie Castonguay - Senior, Presque Isle
- Teagan Ewings - Senior, Houlton
- Raeanah Reynolds - Sophomore, Washington Academy
- Kiya Cook - Sophomore, Foxcroft Academy
Coach of the Year - Jeff Hudson - Presque Isle
Sportsmanship - Washington Academy
Conference Champions - Hermon
Conference Runner-Up - Presque Isle
Player of the Year - Trinity Montigny - Senior, Ellsworth
Boys
1st Team
- Parker Deprey - Senior, Caribou
- Isaac Varney - Senior, Hermon
- Jackson Curtis - Senior, Ellsworth
- Keegan Gentile - Senior, Houlton
- Alex Bouchard - Senior , Caribou
- Cecil Gray - Junior, Washington Academy
2nd Team
- Caleb Wheaton - Senior, Presque Isle3
- Jason Desisto - Junior, Orono
- Caleb Crocker - Senior, Foxcroft Academy
- Hunter Curtis - Sophomore, Ellsworth
- Sawyer Deprey - Junior, Caribou
3rd Team
- Porter Isaacs - Junior,MDI
- Logan Martin - Junior, Foxcroft Academy
- Isaac Marker - Senior, Caribou
- Jax Lin - Junior, Washington Academy
- Malachi Cummings - Freshman, Presque isle
Co-Coaches of the Year - Kyle Corrigan - Caribou, Peter Austin - Ellsworth
Sportsmanship - Orono
Conference Champions - Caribou
Conference Runner-Up - Ellsworth
Player of the Year - Parker Deprey - Senior, Caribou