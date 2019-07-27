17 Stacked Rock + Metal Concert Lineups You Wish You Got to See

2019 has had some pretty killer concert announcements. Slipknot has Knotfest Roadshow with Volbeat, Behemoth and Gojira. Breaking Benjamin are currently on the road with Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamante. Korn are co-headlining a tour with Alice in Chains with support from Underoath and Fever 333.

Still, it's fun to look back in time when some of the biggest rock and metal bands of all time ruled the mainstream and received support from bands who eventually became huge themselves? The '90s and early-2000s had some of the best concert lineups ever.

Pantera and The Black Crowes were the support for Metallica and AC/DC at a show in Moscow in 1991. Alice in Chains, who eventually became one of the biggest groups of the '90s, opened for three-quarters of the Big Four on the Clash of the Titans tour that began in 1990. Slipknot did a co-headlining tour with System of a Down.

Scroll through the gallery below to see 17 stacked concert lineups you wish you got to see — or maybe you did.

10 Stacked Concert Lineups You Wish You Saw