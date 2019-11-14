The 66 Best Rock Albums of the 2010s

The 2010s - it wasn't that long ago. But enough time has passed that it's time to reflect the decade that was and take a look at some of the best rock albums of the 21st century's second decade.

Rock definitely evolved over the last decade, with certain acts really pushing the envelope forward and taking music in new and interesting directions, while other acts looked to the lessons taught by rock's forefathers and brought some of the old school, no holds barred good times back into style.

We saw several acts carry over the success from the previous decade and become true kings of the airwaves during the 2010s, while other bright young stars made sure that the genre stays alive and well. They'll carry the torch and be the influencers for the next grouping of breakout acts in the 2020s.

So without further adieu, let's take a trip down memory lane and reflect on the Best Rock Albums of the 2010s. And be sure to check out our Best Metal Albums of the 2010s here.

*** This list was initially created in November 2019 ***

Contributors include: Rabab Al-Sharif, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita, Graham Hartmann, Taylor Markarian, Jake Richardson, Lauryn Schaffner and Philip Trapp.