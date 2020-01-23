There's nothing like the turn of a decade to get you thinking about your place in life. 2010 really seemed like a transitional year for a number of rock acts, so let's take a look back at the 20 Best Rock Albums of 2010 and see where things stood for some name acts of note.

We didn't know it at the time, but My Chemical Romance, Disturbed and Underoath were all issuing their final records prior to lengthy layoffs. Meanwhile, Slash was moving from one successful group to the start of a solo career, Deftones were issuing their first album without bassist Chi Cheng and Serj Tankian was continuing his solo career keeping System of a Down on the recording bench.

2010 was a big year for breakout bands who would impact the next decade such as Motionless in White, The Black Keys, A Day to Remember and Black Veil Brides.

As one decade turns, let’s reflect on the last time that happened and count down the 20 Best Rock Albums of 2010.