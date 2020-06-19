Windows rolled down, stereo cranked all the way up… there’s nothing quite like a good old fashioned road trip. Whether it’s across the country or right outside of town, road trips are an excellent way to get a change of scenery. Plus, getting there is half the fun!

Road trips have inspired their own film genre. In road movies, the main action revolves around a journey, typically made in a car or bus. Sometimes, it’s just one or two close buds, and others, it’s the whole family unit. Either way, road trips in movies allow for emotional breakthroughs and crazy adventures. These 15 movies feature the most epic road trips in film history.