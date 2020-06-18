Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, has been wreaking havoc for over half a century, 40 of those years as a solo artist. We've already counted down the 10 Best Covers of Black Sabbath Songs and now it's time to pour through the flip side — the 10 Best Covers of Ozzy Osbourne Songs.

After being ousted from Black Sabbath in 1979 for unmanageable drug use and flippant commitment. The fact that this came from guys who were snorting literal piles of cocaine and already in a state of disrepair themselves really speaks to the level of substance abuse on Ozzy's behalf. Drinking what little health he had left away in a hotel room while simultaneously pissing away the rest of his cash, it was Sharon Arden (his manager who he'd later marry) who encouraged the erstwhile Sabbath frontman to get a group together and pursue a solo career.

The result was a remarkable twist of fate as Ozzy rose to become a figurehead of '80s metal and, eventually, a household name worldwide. He did on the strength of an unstoppable catalog (through 1992's No More Tears) and a trio of insanely talented guitar players — Randy Rhoads, Jake E. Lee and Zakk Wylde.

With that said, it's a bit befuddling as to why there's not a mile-long list of cover selections to choose from for our purposes here. Regardless, even if there were 150 metal covers of Ozzy songs to choose from, we'd still have looked beyond the scope of heavy metal as we have here, including punk, jazz and, yes, a marching band take on these legendary tracks.