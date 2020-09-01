Beer Meets Dunkin’ Coffee & Donuts

You know fall is on it's way basically when everything turns to focus on pumpkin spiced something, and then pumpkin beer starts hitting store shelves and you are ready to turn the corner till the mulled cider is in your hands.

A great pairing is Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’, and you know what, they are at it again, but this time there are a few new and exciting offerings including donut infused beers, hmmm think about that.

According to Harpoon, they received extremely positive reaction to their Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter for two consecutive seasons, and now the brewers at Harpoon took it a step further to see what would happen if they brewed a beer made with Dunkin’s famous donuts. Yes, it seems like a stretch but nothing ventured nothing gained.

Harpoon says this is the first time, that they know of that beers have been brewed with actual donuts from Dunkin’. So beginning this month (September 2020) be on the look out for these limited releases:

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin | Inspired by everyone’s favorite fall pumpkin latte, this “Spiced Latte Ale” is brewed with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, and a splash of coffee. Light in color and easy-drinking, it’s a perfect blend of all the autumn flavors we love, with just a touch of espresso-like roast! ABV: 5.2%

| Inspired by everyone’s favorite fall pumpkin latte, this “Spiced Latte Ale” is brewed with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, and a splash of coffee. Light in color and easy-drinking, it’s a perfect blend of all the autumn flavors we love, with just a touch of espresso-like roast! ABV: 5.2% Harpoon Dunkin’ Boston Kreme | This “Boston Kreme Stout” is brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and cacao nibs, which add extra dough-like and chocolatey notes to an easy-drinking, creamy Dry Irish Stout. ABV: 4.3%

| This “Boston Kreme Stout” is brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and cacao nibs, which add extra dough-like and chocolatey notes to an easy-drinking, creamy Dry Irish Stout. ABV: 4.3% Harpoon Dunkin’ Jelly Donut | Brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and raspberry purée, this slightly hazy IPA has bright notes of jelly and citrus from the addition of fruit-forward Hüll Melon and Citra hops. ABV: 5.7%

| Brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and raspberry purée, this slightly hazy IPA has bright notes of jelly and citrus from the addition of fruit-forward Hüll Melon and Citra hops. ABV: 5.7% Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter | Harpoon’s first ever tribute to the Dunkin’ coffee that has helped keep Harpoon brewers running, this classic American Porter combines malty notes of chocolate, caramel, and toffee with the comforting and familiar flavor of Dunkin’ Original Blend coffee. ABV: 6.0%”

According to Harpoon:

"Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be available on draft and in bottled 6-packs as well as in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack, which features 3 cans of each seasonal beer flavor."

Harpoon beer even has a cool beer finder so can find a store near you that has some on-hand. Check out the finder at: https://www.harpoonbrewery.com/beer-finder/.