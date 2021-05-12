Become an Outdoor Woman With Maine IFW

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has a lot of learning and just fun outdoor stuff to help you connect within Maine. Check out all the information on a bunch of different things on the Maine IFW website.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has a few fun things coming up.

On Sunday, May 23, there is a daylong session of BOW. That is short for Becoming an Outdoor Woman. I have been to this when they were doing the weekend workshops, and it is excellent. This workshop is a one-day event that will start around 9 am and go to 4 pm. It is being held in Bryant Pond and is only $95. There are two sessions, and it is a chance for you to try your hand at learning some of these outdoorsy things in a supportive and informative setting. Check out the sessions and link to register. Due to COVID, they are limiting attendance and following all the CDC rules.

The second event is the following weekend on June 6 in Bryant Pond and is also from 9 am to 4 pm. This workshop is open to anyone and focuses on self-reliance, securing your own food, sustainable food sources, foraging and gathering, backyard farming, hunting, and fishing. Here is more information to sign up for this day of learning with Maine IFW.

