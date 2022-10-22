Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’

The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”

The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.

You can watch the new video below.

“Taxman” was originally recorded across three studio sessions in April and May of 1966. The song, penned by George Harrison, was inspired by his frustration with the high rate of taxation in England at the time.

In his 1980 memoir, Harrison noted that the song “was when I first realized that even though we had started earning money, we were actually giving most of it away in taxes; it was and still is typical."

Released in 1966, Revolver remains highly regarded as a groundbreaking LP, even by the Beatles' lofty standards. The group stretched its musical muscles on the album, experimenting with recording techniques, including the use of reversed tape.

Giles Martin, son of original Beatles producer George Martin, helmed the new reissue. The super deluxe edition will include a new mix of the album, 28 early takes from Revolver's recording sessions, three home demos, a mono mix of the album sourced from the 1966 mono master tape, a separate four-track EP with new stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes for the songs "Paperback Writer" and "Rain." The set will also be accompanied by a 100-page hardbound book, with a foreword written by Paul McCartney.