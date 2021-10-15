Be the Umpire – Check Swing or 3rd Strike [POLL]
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series when Max Scherzer struck out Wilmer Flores... Or did he?
Have a look at the checked swing! Here's your chance to be the 1st base umpire!
The Dodgers beat the Giants 2-1 and will now play the Atlanta Braves for the National League Championship. The winner of that series will play the winner of the Red Sox-Astros series in the World Series.
You can hear the Red Sox-Astros series starting Friday night on 101.9 The Rock. Tonight's pregame starts at 7:07 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 8:07 p.m.
