Be the Umpire – Check Swing or 3rd Strike [POLL]

The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series when Max Scherzer struck out Wilmer Flores... Or did he?

Have a look at the checked swing! Here's your chance to be the 1st base umpire!

The Dodgers beat the Giants 2-1 and will now play the Atlanta Braves for the National League Championship. The winner of that series will play the winner of the Red Sox-Astros series in the World Series.

