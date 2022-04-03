Baxters Corner Man Dies Following Crash in Saint John Area

A 62-year-old man from Baxters Corner, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening just northeast of Saint John.

The Hampton RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and Simonds Fire Department responded to the crash on Route 820 in Upper Loch Lomond at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to Corporal Mark Ward.



Investigators believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it went into the ditch and rolled over. The 62-year-old man, whom police did not identify, was the only one in the vehicle.

He was transported to hospital where he later passed away from his injuries, Cpl. Ward said. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.