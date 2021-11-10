Did you know that the state of Pennsylvania has a soda that is famous as Maine’s polarizing treat, Moxie?

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer is a brand of soft drink that is sweetened with sugar and high-fructose corn syrup. The flavor of birch beer is earthy, spiced and sweet, like root beer, but has a creamy taste, followed up by a distinct minty, wintergreen finish that turns out to be a surprise much like our beloved Moxie.

Apparently, some think it has a clove type of taste, which doesn’t sound very appealing to me, but then again, I am no Moxie fan either.

As you may know, Moxie is a soda that is among the first mass-produced soft drinks in the United States. It was created in 1876 by Augustin Thompson, who hailed from Union, Maine. A sweet drink with a rather funky aftertaste, Moxie is flavored with gentian root extract, which gives it that delightful kick in the shorts that kind of tastes like a medicinal version of Dr. Pepper. Moxie was designated the official soft drink of Maine back on May 10, 2005.

Caroline’s Snack Adventures is a YouTube Channel that follows a young lady named Caroline, as she tries various snacks from around the globe for the first time. In this video, she tries both of these unique beverages and ultimately decides her choice of which one makes the cut. And as always, it is a kick to watch a person's reaction after their first sip of Moxie. It is usually delight or horror.

Caroline, may we suggest that you sample whoopie pie? Everyone loves those!