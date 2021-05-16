Barnes Suffers 1st Blown Save – Red Sox Lose to Angels 6-5 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Los Angeles Angels Sunday afternoon, 6-5 after rallying from a 4-1 deficit as Shohei Ohtani hit a 2 run home run off Matt Barnes in the top of the 9th inning. It was Boston's 1st loss when leading after 8 innings (21-1)

With 2 outs in the 9th, Mike Trout singled off Matt Barnes and then Ohtani hit the 2-run homer. Barnes had entered the game with 2 out in the 8th inning, with runners on 1st and 3rd, and struck out Phil Gosselin to end the 8th. It was Barnes' 1st blow save of the season. He's now 9-10 in save opportunities.

Ohtani's home run was his 12th of the season, tying him for the Major League lead.

Rafael Devers hit a go ahead 3 run home run in the the 5th inning. The home run was his 11th of the season.

Kevin Plawecki, playing catcher, was 2-3 with his 1st home run of the season, in the 5th inning.

JD Martinez threw out Ohtani at the plate in the 5th inning from left field. It was his 2nd assist of the season and the Red Sox' Major League leading 13th.

Nathan Eovaldi went 5.0 innings allowing 4 runs, on 6 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 1. Eovaldi has not allowed a home run in 63.0 innings pitched, the Major League's longest active streak.

Manager Alex Cora on the loss

Meanwhile in Worcester, Kike Hernandez on a rehab assignment hit 2 home runs, including a grand slam.

Boston is in 1st place with a 25-17 record, 1.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox start a 3 game series with the Blue Jays in Florida on Tuesday, May 18th. Pregame begins at 6:35 with the 1st pitch at 7:37 on 101.9 The Rock.