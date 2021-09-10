Bangor To Mark The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 On The Waterfront

As we mentioned earlier in the week, this weekend, statewide, there will be a number of events commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

At both the Hermon Fire Department and the Ellsworth Fire Departments, at 8:30 Saturday morning, there will be ceremonies to remember the events that unfolded at roughly the same time in New York, D.C. and Pennsylvania two decades ago.

You could also take some time viewing the two pieces of steel from the 9/11 site of Ground Zero in New York City, which now lives at the Brewer Fire Department.

In Bangor, they'll mark the event down on the waterfront. According to the City of Bangor Maine, City Hall Facebook Page, the event, which is being sponsored by the Bangor High School JROTC Battalion, will take place at the Flag pole on the Bangor Waterfront at 10AM Saturday.

"The JROTC Battalion will provide a flag detail, conduct a wreath laying ceremony, fire a 21 gun salute and recognize a moment of silence and the playing of TAPs to honor all of those who have been affected by the events of that fateful day twenty years ago."

In attendance as the guest speaker at the event will be Bangor High School Teacher, Mr. Jeffrey Sanders. Sanders was in New York at the time the events took place 20 years ago and will share his thoughts.

This event is free and open to the public.

With the weather slated to be sunny and warm, we hope you do take some time, in whatever capacity you see fit, to mark this somber occasion and pay tribute to all those who lost their lives that day. #NeverForget

