The Bangor Police Department issued a request, via the Bangor PD Facebook Page this week, for folks to be mindful of traffic Thursday. The traffic pattern around the Cross Insurance Center, in the area of Main Street and up Buck Street, is expected to be congested, as members of the public, law enforcement, and friends and family attend a memorial service for fallen Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Gross.

Deputy Gross was killed while tending to a crash site last week. His memorial service is scheduled for noon Thursday. Bangor Police are asking people to avoid, if possible, the area around the Cross Insurance Center from 9 AM to 3 PM tomorrow.

"Traffic will be intense between those hours as police officers from all over Maine, New England, and beyond converge on our fine city. Buck Street, between Main and up to Seventh Street, will be closed to all traffic starting early tomorrow morning. Please plan accordingly if that is part of your route. If you plan on attending the services of Deputy Gross, we urge you to leave early and prepare for delays as there is much that goes into a service of this magnitude. Help us serve the family in the most honorable way possible by avoiding the area if at all possible."

There will obviously be an increased presence of law enforcement members from a number of different agencies, in town that day. Bangor PD reminds us that this is one of the ways we can honor Deputy Gross, and support his family, friends, and co-workers who are in mourning; to do our part to make sure they can get in, out and around the City stress-free that day. So if you don't plan to attend the service, please stay clear of that area.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Luke Gross, from all of us here at Townsquare Media.

Honorable Transport of the Remains of Sheriff Deputy Luke Gross to Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor It was as if heaven itself was weeping as the mortal remains of Hancock County Sheriff Deputy Luke Gross were brought to Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor, arriving at 10 a.m. in a downpour on Sunday, September 26th

