Bangor Festival of Lights Parade is This Saturday

2023 Bangor Christmas Festival of Lights Parade is this Saturday, December 2nd.

Before the parade, the annual City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree will be installed in West Market Square on Tuesday the 28th starting at 8;30 A.M.

The tree that will be lit after the parade on Saturday is a 39’ balsam fir tree.

The Rotary Club of Bangor is hosting the annual Festival of Lights parade on Saturday, December 2nd beginning at 4:30 pm. This year’s parade theme is, “Create Hope in The World."

For many years, Bangor Rotary Club has been honored to share this holiday tradition with the people of Eastern and Central Maine.

Says Earl Black, President, Rotary Club of Bangor.

For many it signals the official start of the holiday season, and we are so pleased that is has become a family favorite to many.

The parade will leave Exchange Street, move down Harlow Street, Central Street, Main Street, and pass the reviewing stand at Davenport Park.

Following the end of the parade Mr. & Mrs. Claus will be transported in a horse-drawn carriage to West Market Square to participate in the tree lighting.

The Holiday Tree and annual Festival of Lights parade are treasured Bangor traditions! I look forward to this every year and hope you will all join me this Saturday. Thank you to everyone who makes this such a wonderful community event right here in Bangor, Maine,

said Cara Pelletier, Bangor City Council Chair.

One of the many way of celebrating winter and the holidays in Maine.

