Yes, Of Course, There’s A Veterans Day Parade in Brewer-Bangor
We have to honor our veterans. And Veterans Day is the day. Great day for a parade.
And it is a go.
Bangor High School Army Junior ROTC confirmed it.
Veterans. Their Families. Supporters. Parade lovers. And people who just love a beautiful fall day…
Here are the details.
The Parade steps off at 10:15 Saturday, Veterans Day, from the Brewer Hannaford Twin City Plaza and proceeds along Wilson Street.
It will cross the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge into Bangor.
Turn right on Main Street.
And end on Exchange Street by 11:30.
There will also be a brief ceremony in West Market Square hosted by the Bangor High School Army Junior ROTC. There will be a guest speaker and a 21-rifle salute from the Bangor JROTC Honor Guard.
You are invited. Take a look at any of the veterans' faces. This does mean so much, and it is the absolute least we can do to support them and the parade.
Thank you for your service to our country.
