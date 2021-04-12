Bangor Area Man Died Loading Logs onto a Dump Trailer

A Bangor area man died Sunday afternoon after being injured while loading logs onto a dump trailer.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the man was operating a tractor on School Road in Charleston around 3:30 p.m.

WVII reports Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene after a log broke free, striking the tractor's cab, killing the operator. The man's identity was not released.

Officials say the accident occurred on private property and was not a commercial logging operation. The investigation is ongoing.