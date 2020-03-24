Bandcamp Has Raised Over $4 Million for Struggling Artists

As Covid-19 spreads and events are canceled all around the world, some musicians don't know when they're going to see their next paycheck. Last Friday (March 20), Bandcamp pledged to donate all profits made that day directly to the artists — and they raised over $4 million.

The update came directly from the company's CEO Ethan Diamond yesterday (March 23), who stated that fans purchased $4.3 million worth of music and band merchandise from the site.

"The numbers tell a remarkable story: on a typical Friday, fans buy about 47,000 items on Bandcamp, but this past Friday, fans bought nearly 800,000," Diamond said in a statement. He added that at the apex of the site's sale, fans were buying 11 items a second.

"We don’t yet know the long-term impact of Covid-19, but we know that we all need music—to uplift and inspire us, to heal us, and to give us hope," Diamond continued. "We’ll continue working to make Bandcamp the best place for fans and artists to come together and sustain each other in the challenging times ahead."

See more methods of supporting artists during these trying times here, and continue to stay healthy. This illness won't win as long as we keep up the fight.