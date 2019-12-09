Look At This Bizarre Baby Yoda As ‘Joker’ Fan Art, If You Dare

In a record amount of time, The Mandalorian’s breakout character The Child (better known as "Baby Yoda") has captured the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere. Forget about Porgs. All is Baby Yoda now.

As is the way of 2019, the adorable little green man has already spawned a sea of internet memes and an extensive merchandise line to boot. Next on the table is perhaps the most unsettling image you’ll see today. ScreenRant unearthed from the depths of Instagram a piece of fan art that depicts Baby Yoda as Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck:

There. Now you can’t unsee it. Gaze into the soulful eyes of "Joker Yoda" (Joda?) for too long and who knows what will happen. There’s no denying that the artwork is incredibly lifelike. But something about this combination is downright unnerving, and we can’t put our finger on it.

The character of Baby Yoda has been shrouded in mystery for the entirety of Season 1 of The Mandalorian, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming incredibly popular. Some speculate that the 50 year-old alien infant is the offspring of Yoda and Yaddle, while others are convinced that he is a clone of Yoda himself. Whatever you believe, you have to admit that his cute face is part of the reason you tune in to Disney+ every Friday. All will be revealed soon enough — The Mandalorian’s season finale airs Friday, December 27.