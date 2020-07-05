Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose called out Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Twitter, ripping him over an interview he gave to the Today Show in which he stopped short of saying he would advise people not to attend large gatherings where facial masks were optional.

During the conversation, the Surgeon General was asked whether or not people should attend large gatherings where masks were not required. Adams initially started detailing types of risks before the interviewer cut in, restating the question on large gatherings providing the biggest risk and asking a yes or no question on whether or not Adams would advise someone to attend such an event.

"If it’s not a yes or no,” Adams said. “Every single person has to make up their own mind. There are going to be people going to beaches, going to barbecues, going to different environments. And they have to look at their individual risk. As you mentioned, CDC says larger gatherings are a higher risk. You have to take that into account again with whether or not you’re at risk, whether or not you live with someone who is vulnerable and then you have to take measures to stay safe."

He continued, "The most important thing I can say to people is if you do go out in public, please wear a face covering as we talk about the 4th of July and Independence Day, it's important to understand that if we all wear these, we will actually have more independence and more freedom and more places will be able to stay open, and we'll have less spread of the disease."

As Adams stopped short of making a yes or no declaration, leaving it in the hands of those attending while still arguing for facial protection, it did not sit well with Rose, who blasted the Surgeon General for his comments.

The singer tweeted a multiple choice quiz, stating, "Jerome Adams is ... A) A coward B) A POS C) Both." He then added, "Resign. U don't deserve the job or title. America deserves better."

Unlike Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnunchin Twitter response fail with Rose back in May, Adams responded in a manner hoping to appeal to Rose and help use Rose's Twitter following to spread a message on the benefits of facial masks.

"Hey Axl - appreciate your passion (and your music). How about helping me save some lives by sharing the message about being safe and using face mask coverings?," tweeted Adams, with a video of him on the matter.

"Awesome! n' thanks!" responded Rose. Though still not ready to let Adams forget the missed opportunity. Rose finished his tweet stating, "U wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV."

Rose would later use the Twitlonger function on Twitter to discuss his social postings as it pertains to political and social issue posts.

"My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret. I’m not all that active w/social media n’ tho I more than appreciate anyone who takes an interest in something I might post I don’t really have an interest in how many followers or retweets etc. I have as my political or social issue posts rn’t about me. They’re about the issues," said Rose.

He continued, "In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.) I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree."

"So 4 me when I feel someone in this administration for example or perhaps media, in entertainment or the public says or does something that in my view supports or caters to the irresponsibility of this administration or various issues w/government or law enforcement I may voice an opinion. Perhaps a strong or perhaps considered by some a lewd or immature response or opinion. It happens," concluded the singer.