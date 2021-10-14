Augusta Police Fatally Shot a Man Wednesday Armed with a Knife
The Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Augusta.
Deputy Chief Kevin Lully says the incident happened at approximately 6:00 Wednesday night. Officers responded to 155 Hospital Street in Augusta for a report of a male subject who was armed with a knife. Officials say 34-year-old Dustin Paradis of Augusta was allegedly threatening other people with the weapon.
Sergeant Blodgett and Officer Guptill, of the Augusta Police Department, made contact with the suspect, and there was a confrontation that resulted in the man being fatally shot. Neither Blodgett or Guptill were injured in the incident.
As is standard procedure, the shooting is being investigated by the Maine Attorney General's Office, with a focus on whether deadly force was, in fact, used and whether self-defense or defense of others was reasonably generated on the facts. Sergeant Blodgett and Officer Guptill have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of that investigation.
We'll update this story as more details become available.