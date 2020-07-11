Augusta Man Arrested After Leading Police On High Speed Chase

According to a Facebook post by the Maine State Police, 38 year old Nathan Hansell was arrested late last (July 10th) night following a brief high speed chase.

At around 11:30 last night, a Maine State Police trooper from Troop D was travelling westbound on Route 3 in Augusta when a vehicle came up behind them travelling at a high rate of speed. Using radar, the trooper clocked the vehicle at 109 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone.

The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, leading to a short chase. That chase ended on Anthony Avenue in Augusta.

The driver, Hansell, was taken into custody following the chase. He is being charged with Operating Under the Influence, Criminal Speed, Possession of Schedule W Drugs, and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer.

