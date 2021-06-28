Augusta Civic Center Serving As A Cooling Center

With the heatwave rolling across Central Maine for the next few days, the City of Augusta has began using the Augusta Civic Center as a cooling center.

It will be open Monday (June 28th) until 5 PM. It will also be open Tuesday (June 29th) and Wednesday (June 30th) from 8 AM to 5 PM.

If you, or someone you know, lacks adequate air conditioning, you can go to the center.

Get more details by calling the City of Augusta at 207.626.2310

