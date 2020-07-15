The first of three COVID-inspired reformulations of Record Store Day arrives with scores of August 2020 new music releases. There's also original material on the way from Deep Purple, Jefferson Starship, the Allman Betts Band and Empty Hearts, the latter of which features members of Blondie, the Cars and the Romantics.

RSD Drops is highlighted by a set of unreleased recordings from David Bowie's 1974 tour, titled I'm Only Dancing: The Soul Tour 74. Neil Young, America and Dokken dig into the archives, as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Joe Bonamassa, Roy Wood and Collective Soul return to signature albums. Def Leppard, Blue Oyster Cult and the Stooges have concert recordings on the way as well.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Aug. 7

Blue Oyster Cult, 45th Anniversary: Live In London

Collective Soul, Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid (vinyl reissue); Collective Soul: 25th Anniversary Edition

Deep Purple, Whoosh!

Flamin’ Groovies, Jumpin’ in the Night (remastered)

Joe Bonamassa, A New Day Now: 20th Anniversary Edition

Peter Schilling, Vis Visa

Stooges, Live at Goose Lake: August 8th, 1970

The British Invasion (DVD/digital, featuring Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Who, others)

Aug. 14

Bruce Hornsby, Non-Secure Connection

Creedence Clearwater Revival, Cosmo’s Factory: 50th Anniversary Edition

Flo & Eddie, Illegal, Immoral and Fattening; Moving Targets (reissues)

Robby Krieger [The Doors], The Ritual Begins at Sundown

Static-X, Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 (vinyl)

Tanya Donelly, Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters

Wet Willie, Wet Willie; Wet Willie II (reissues)

Aug. 21

America, Half Century (7CD/1DVD box set)

Erasure, The Neon

Gordon Lightfoot, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind (DVD)

Neil Young, Archives Volume 2

Jefferson Starship, Mother of the Sun

Pilot, The Albums (4CD set)

Various artists, Peephole In My Brain: The British Progressive Pop Sounds of 1971 (3CD set, featuring the Hollies, the Move, others)

Willie Nile, Uncovered [Nils Lofgren, Graham Parker, Elliott Murphy, others]

Aug. 28

Allman Betts Band, Bless Your Heart

Barclay James Harvest, Barclay James Harvest and Other Short Stories (expanded and remastered)

Dokken, The Lost Songs: 1978-1981

Empty Hearts, Second Album (Elliot Easton, Clem Burke, Wally Palmar and Andy Babiuk)

My Morning Jacket, The Waterfall II (vinyl)

Randy California and Spirit, The Euro-American Years (6CD remastered and expanded box)

Various artists, 1978: The Year the U.K. Turned Day-Glo (3CD set featuring the Jam, Johnny Thunders, Boomtown Rats, Ultravox, Public Image Ltd, Scritti Politti, others)

Wizzard [Roy Wood], Introducing Eddy and the Falcons; Main Street (expanded and remastered editions)

Aug. 29: RSD Drops

Andrew Gold, Something New: Unreleased Gold (LP)

Ace Frehley, Trouble Walkin' (LP)

America, Heritage II: Demos (LP)

Black Keys, 'Let's Rock' (45 RPM edition)

Black Crowes, Lions (LP)

Brian Eno, Rams: Original Soundtrack (LP)

Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker, Hooker 'N Heat (LP)

Collective Soul, Half and Half (12-inch vinyl)

Cure, Seventeen Seconds (12-inch picture disc; Bloodflowers (2LP picture disc)

Dave Davies, Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line (2LP)

David Bowie, ChangesNowBowie (CD/LP); I’m Only Dancing: The Soul Tour '74 (CD/LP)

Def Leppard, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

Dio, Annica (12-inch picture disc)

Dr. John, Remedies (LP)

Drive-By Truckers, "The Unraveling" b/w "Sarah's Flame" (7-inch vinyl)

Elton John, Elton John (LP)

Emerson Lake & Palmer, Live at Waterloo Field, Stanhope, New Jersey, U.S.A., 31st July (LP)

Gong, Live! at Sheffield 1974 (LP)

Hawkwind, At the BBC 1972; Quark, Strangeness & Charm (LP)

Iggy Pop, Kiss My Blood: Live in Paris 1991 (3LP)

Jethro Tull, Stormwatch 2 (LP)

John Lennon, "Instant Karma!: 2020 Ultimate Mixes" (7-inch vinyl)

John Prine, The Atlantic Albums (4LP)

Lou Reed & John Cale, Songs For Drella (2LP)

Kinks, Kink Kronikles (LP)

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, "See Emily Play"/"Vegetable Man" (12-inch vinyl)

Motorhead, "Ace of Spades"/"Dirty Love" (12-inch vinyl)

Pretenders, Live! At the Paradise, Boston 1980 (LP)

Pink Floyd, "Arnold Layne Live 2007" (7-inch vinyl)

Roxy Music, Roxy Music: The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix (LP)

Tommy Bolin, Tommy Bolin Lives! (LP)

U2, 11 O’Clock Tick Tock: 40th Anniversary Edition (12-inch vinyl)

Who, Odds and Sods: Deluxe (2LP)

Yusuf / Cat Stevens, But I Might Die Tonight (7-inch vinyl)

September and Beyond

Rolling Stones, Goats Head Soup (expanded reissue)

Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs, Wreckless Abandon

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Live at the Roundhouse

Ray Thomas [Moody Blues], Words and Music (2CD/DVD remastered set)

More RSD Drops

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Rust Bucket