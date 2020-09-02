Atlanta Beats Up on Boston 10-3 [VIDEO]

The Atlanta Braves beat up the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday, September 1st, winning 10-3 as Marcell Ozuna hit 3 home runs off of Red Sox pitching.

Ryan Webber was thrust in the role of starter and pitched reasonably well going 4 innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, striking out 2. Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless 5th inning. Robert Stock pitched 2/3rds of an inning in the 6th, allowing 3 hits on 2 runs before Austin Brice was able to get the final out. Kyle Hart pitched the 7th and 8th innings allowing 6 runs on 7 hits, with 2 of those hits homers by Marcell Ozuna

Meanwhile the Boston batters had 8 hits on the night. Alex Verdugo was 2-5. Rafael Devers was 1-3 with a run batted it. Xander Bogaerts was 1-4 and Jackie Bradley Jr. was 1-4 with a run batted in and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games.

Ozuna ended up 3-5 for Atlanta with 6 runs batted in. Austin Riley was 2-5 with a double and Dansby Swanson was 2-5 with a double.

Boston and Atlanta will play the final game of the 3 game series on Wednesday, September 2nd with the pregame starting at 6:30 and 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.