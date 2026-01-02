Winter sports well underway across Aroostook County, and our third Winter Athlete of the Week winner is in.

Congratulations to Caribou's Landon Belanger for being named Winter Week Three Athlete of the Week. Landon was recognized and nominated for hitting his second game-winning buzzer beater of the season in a Viking win this past week

Athlete of the Week is decided by the community each week, with nominations and voting shining a spotlight on the student-athletes who set the tone early and make an impact for their teams.

Congratulations to all of Week Three's nominees:

Lilly Burtt - Central Aroostook High School

Sam Tardif - Wisdom High School

Ava Ezell - Hodgdon High School

Landon joins Caribou's Lilly Bell and Presque Isle's Lucas Wood on the Athlete of the Week Honor Roll for the winter sports season. Congratulations again to Landon Belanger, Winter Week Three Athlete of the Week!

