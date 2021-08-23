At Least 5 UPS Employees from Brewer Terminal Positive for COVID

The UPS terminal in Brewer is the latest area business to close its doors, after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

It's been happening to many businesses in the area, including restaurants, shops, and even the Bangor Humane Society. In some cases, there were employees that tested positive for the virus but, in most cases, one of the employees had contact with someone else who got sick. All area businesses are operating under an abundance of caution to keep their employees and customers safe as the Delta variant of the virus spreads across the state.

UPS closed its Atlantic Avenue terminal in Brewer last week, after an outbreak within its staff. WABI-TV reports at least five employees tested positive for the virus. As of 5:30 Monday morning, the sign was still on the door of the customer service center at the UPS terminal, but the parking lot was full of vehicles. As of 9:00 Monday morning, the caravan of brown trucks was heading out once again for a day of door-to-door deliveries.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.