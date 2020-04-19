17 Killed in Nova Scotia Shooting, Deadliest in Canadian History

UPDATE:

RCMP say 17 people are confirmed dead after a man dressed as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in northern Nova Scotia.

The victims include RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two.

Police say the gunman disguised himself as an officer in uniform at one point and mocked up a car to make it look like an RCMP cruiser.

The rampage began late Saturday night and continued Sunday with victims shot in multiple locations and a number of fires set.

Police said the suspect, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed after being intercepted by officers at a truck stop in Enfield, Nova Scotia.

