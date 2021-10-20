Astros Score 7 Runs with 2 out in 9th Inning to Beat Red Sox 9-2 and Ties ALCS Series 2-2 [VIDEO]

Up until the 9th inning, Tuesday night's Game 4 of the American League Championship Series had been a pitcher's duel. But with 2 outs, in the top of the 9th, and the game tied 2-2, the Houston Astros exploded for 7 runs to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2, and tie the American League Championship Series 2-2.

The Astros had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning when Alex Bregman homered off Nick Pivetta.

But Boston rallied in the bottom of the 1st inning, when Xander Bogaerts who had been scuffling at the plate, homered, driving in Rafael Devers who had walked, to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

Nick Pivetta, who was in and out of danger most of the night, managed to go 5 innings, allowing just the 1 run and 2 hits. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Josh Taylor came on and recorded 2 outs in the 6th inning, and Adam Ottavino got the last out.

Garrett Whitlock pitched the 7th and 8th innings, allowing the tying run, a homer to Jose Altuve in the 8th inning.

Alex Cora then brought in Nathan Eovaldi to start the 9th inning. The move was going to plan until with 2 outs, Houston exploded. Eovaldi was charged with 4 runs, allowing 2 hits, walking 2 and striking out 2. Martin Perez came on and was charged with 3 runs on 4 hits, walking 1.

Boston had plenty of chances to break the game open in the early innings. Although they only had 5 hits on the night, Houston pitchers walked 10 batters.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox and Astros will play Game 5 of the American League Championship Series Thursday afternoon from Fenway Park. Pregame on 101.9 The Rock begins at 4:08 p.m. with the 1st pitch scheduled for 5:08 p.m. The Red Sox will send Chris Sale to the mound.