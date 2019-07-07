Ashland Man Arrested for Reckless Conduct with a Motor Vehicle

21-year-old Cody Durand of Ashland was arrested Saturday morning on multiple charges after operating his vehicle recklessly trying to get through at the Ashland Days Parade, said police.

Emergency responders providing traffic control said Durand struck a member of the Ashland Fire Department on foot with his vehicle. They were attempting stop the vehicle because it was creating a substantial risk of serious injury to parade participants and attendees.

Ashland Police Officer Laney Merchant and Trooper Timmy Saucier responded and located the vehicle at the intersection of Main Street & Station Street where emergency responders providing traffic control had stopped the vehicle and taken the keys from Durand. Officer Merchant learned Durand had assaulted another member of the Ashland Fire Department who was trying to stop him from reentering the parade.

Police said Durand, who was still sitting in his vehicle, resisted being taken into custody. Members of the Ashland Fire Department and Ambulance Service assisted in restraining him until he was secured in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Durand was transported to the Aroostook County Jail where he was booked on a felony charge of Reckless Conduct with a Motor Vehicle and misdemeanor charges of Assault, Driving to Endanger, and Refusing to Submit to Arrest. Bail was set at $5000.00 cash.