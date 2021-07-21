ARTS Bus catches fire in downtown Presque Isle

Sometime around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning motorists on the north end of Main Street in Presque Isle experienced delays due to a bus that had caught fire in the roadway. A bus from Aroostook Regional Transportation Systems was travelling south into the city and came to a stop just before the bridge that crosses the Aroostook River.

Crews from the Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance Departments were on site along the Presque Isle Police Department. The bus was on the side of the road near the property of the Presque Isle Redemption Center on route 1. This intersection is a cross of Route 1 and Route 164 coming from Washburn.

The fire was quickly contained and traffic was able to flow at a steady rate once the flames were extinguished. Witnesses told me that the smoke was billowing from the front of the bus and that there did not appear to be many people on board the bus. This is a particularly busy part of town during the morning hours. Many commuters to and from the Presque Isle, Washburn, and Caribou areas come to this intersection no matter what direction they are headed.

As of reporting time of this story there was no update on any injuries sustained during the fire. There was also no information yet as to what the cause of the fire may have been. Traffic was flowing through the area without guidance from officers shortly after 9:00 a.m. locally. We hope that everyone is safe and that the rest of the day is incident free. We will update you as information becomes available.