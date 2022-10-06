Bag of Illegal Drugs Found on Floor of Millinocket Store

The East Millinocket Police Department have arrested a 40-year-old Millinocket man after finding a bag of illegal drugs dropped at a local store.

Employee Found the Bag

The bag contained what police believe to be heroin and fentanyl. The item was found on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 by an employee of the business. Police have not yet released where in the store the drugs were found. Officer Sallies and Officer Gee are investigating the case.

Video Surveillance Identified the Suspect

Footage from a video surveillance camera showed the person who dropped the bag. Police were able to identify the individual as 40-year-old Ryan Boyington from Millinocket, Maine. The video also shows the same person reentering the store to try and find the bag.

Arrest and Search & Seizure of More Illegal Drugs

Officers from the East Millinocket Police Department went to Boyington’s residence to question him about the incident. He was arrested on the scene. Police then conducted a search and seized more suspected heroin and fentanyl “concealed on his person.”

Charges and Jail

Boyington has been charged with Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. No further information has been released.

News Updates and Alerts

This Millinocket news story will be updated on the homepage and social media when additional details are released and made available to the media and public. Look for news alerts on the app.

