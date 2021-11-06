Arrest Saturday, Nov 6

Fort Fairfield Police arrested a 58-year-old man Saturday, November 6, and charged him with unlawful furnishing in scheduled drugs, a class C felony.

October 19 Overdose

The arrest was related to an incident on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 when an overdose was reported on Route 1A around 9:30 a.m. Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue responded to the scene and revived a 55-year-old who had overdosed on suspected Fentanyl.

Arrest Warrant

After an investigation, Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings was granted an arrest warrant for 58-year-old Kyle Lovely. He was located in Fort Fairfield Saturday, November 6 and taken into custody. Police said the investigation “discovered that Lovely did not call for help as this person was overdosing and did not render aid.”

Lovely was taken to the Caribou Police Department and is being held there.

Recent Arrests in Fort Fairfield

In the past 30 days, Fort Fairfield has three drug related arrests stemming from an overdose. Chief Cummings said “We will continue to pursue prosecution on those who wish to furnish and peddle these deadly substances within our community.”

The Fort Fairfield Police said:

The increase in overdose incidents and overdose deaths in Aroostook County continues on a dangerous, upward trend. If you or someone you know is suffering from substance use disorder, there are resources and there is help. For more information, contact the AMHC Access Center at 1-800-244-6431.

