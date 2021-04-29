Aroostook County Woman Charged with Manslaughter

An Aroostook County woman has been charged with manslaughter for a deadly crash two years ago on I-95 in Howland.

WABI reports 32-year-old Leslie Greenlaw of Linneus was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ted MacArthur of Fort Fairfield was a passenger in the SUV that Greenlaw was driving in May of 2019. Police said the woman's Subaru Forester drifted off the highway, she overcorrected and the vehicle went down an embankment. MacArthur died at the scene.

Greenlaw was also charged with operating under the influence of intoxicants, drug possession and drug trafficking.