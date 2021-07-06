Aroostook County Students on U-Maine Dean’s List By Town

Recently the University of Maine in Orono announced the 2021 Dean's list for the spring semester. There were many students from Aroostook County who received the honor for their academic excellence at the state's flagship university. Due to the challenging circumstances facing students to start the school year, the University adjusted some of the standards to the requirements. Congratulations on this year’s success.  

Here's a list of The County's kids in alphabetical order of town. 

Ashland

Graham Berry, Peng Cheng, Lucas Craig, Lucy Slattery 

Blaine 

Jimmy Hotham 

Bridgewater 

Clark Bradbury 

Caribou 

Chandler Bell, Cullin Caverhill, Andre Daigle, Meagan Dube, Noah Frost, Nickolas Guerrette, Tanner Hanes, Hailey Holmquist, Chelsea Levesque, Brennan Poitras, Chrissy Skidgel 

Carey Plantation 

Grace Graham 

Eagle Lake 

Sam Swope 

Fort Fairfield 

Ethan Cassidy, Teresa Maynard 

Fort Kent 

Lily Brickman, Larry Nadeau, Tony Valcourt 

Frenchville 

Sarah Larvertu 

Hersey 

Caleb Streinz 

Hodgdon  

Houlton 

Alyssa Abbotoni, Chloe Davis, Sarah Delano, Jillian Haggerty, Sara Howland, Sydney Lorom, Dominic Miller, Elizabeth Phillips 

Island Falls 

Kassidy Mathers, Abby Stevens  

Linneus 

 Autumn Ganze 

Littleton 

Lif Gaug 

Madawaska 

Alex Bourgoin, Matt Cyr, Alex Daigle, Jenna Dugal, Ben Hebert, Keri Hebert, Isabelle Jandreau, Alissa Mathieu, Hollie Morneault, Raleigh Toussaint 

Mapleton 

Dustin Alward, Katelyn Amero, Hannah Clark, Paige McHatten, Adam Paterson, Anna Trombley 

Mars Hill 

Sydney Garrison, Brooke Howlett 

Monticello 

Kristen Brewer 

New Canada  

Jonny Blanchette 

Oakfield 

Shelby Lewis 

Presque Isle 

Hana Boucher, Rebecca Collins, Cooper Dahlberg, Branden Hebert, Morgan Ireland, Emily Lagerstrom, Sophia Lambert, Zechariah Morse, John Saucier, Eleanor St Peter, Alexandra Walsh, Everett Zuras 

Sinclair

Dorothy Harris

Stockholm 

Evan Desmond 

Van Buren 

Lyndsey Lavoie 

Washburn 

Kamryn Irving, Victoria Savoy 

