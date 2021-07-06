Aroostook County Students on U-Maine Dean’s List By Town
Recently the University of Maine in Orono announced the 2021 Dean's list for the spring semester. There were many students from Aroostook County who received the honor for their academic excellence at the state's flagship university. Due to the challenging circumstances facing students to start the school year, the University adjusted some of the standards to the requirements. Congratulations on this year’s success.
Here's a list of The County's kids in alphabetical order of town.
Ashland
Graham Berry, Peng Cheng, Lucas Craig, Lucy Slattery
Blaine
Jimmy Hotham
Bridgewater
Clark Bradbury
Caribou
Chandler Bell, Cullin Caverhill, Andre Daigle, Meagan Dube, Noah Frost, Nickolas Guerrette, Tanner Hanes, Hailey Holmquist, Chelsea Levesque, Brennan Poitras, Chrissy Skidgel
Carey Plantation
Grace Graham
Eagle Lake
Sam Swope
Fort Fairfield
Ethan Cassidy, Teresa Maynard
Fort Kent
Lily Brickman, Larry Nadeau, Tony Valcourt
Frenchville
Sarah Larvertu
Hersey
Caleb Streinz
Hodgdon
Lily Brickman, Larry Nadeau, Tony Valcourt
Houlton
Alyssa Abbotoni, Chloe Davis, Sarah Delano, Jillian Haggerty, Sara Howland, Sydney Lorom, Dominic Miller, Elizabeth Phillips
Island Falls
Kassidy Mathers, Abby Stevens
Linneus
Autumn Ganze
Littleton
Lif Gaug
Madawaska
Alex Bourgoin, Matt Cyr, Alex Daigle, Jenna Dugal, Ben Hebert, Keri Hebert, Isabelle Jandreau, Alissa Mathieu, Hollie Morneault, Raleigh Toussaint
Mapleton
Dustin Alward, Katelyn Amero, Hannah Clark, Paige McHatten, Adam Paterson, Anna Trombley
Mars Hill
Sydney Garrison, Brooke Howlett
Monticello
Kristen Brewer
New Canada
Jonny Blanchette
Oakfield
Shelby Lewis
Presque Isle
Hana Boucher, Rebecca Collins, Cooper Dahlberg, Branden Hebert, Morgan Ireland, Emily Lagerstrom, Sophia Lambert, Zechariah Morse, John Saucier, Eleanor St Peter, Alexandra Walsh, Everett Zuras
Sinclair
Dorothy Harris
Stockholm
Evan Desmond
Van Buren
Lyndsey Lavoie
Washburn
Kamryn Irving, Victoria Savoy