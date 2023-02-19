The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old female from Woodland.

Description of Missing Woodland Teenager

Grace Donovan is described as 5’5'' tall and weighing around 130 lbs. She has blue eyes with blonde hair on top and brown underneath.

Officials said she was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajama bottoms and a gray hoodie with green lettering. She had a black winter jacket on as well.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office Aroostook County Sheriff's Office loading...

Share Info with Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers

Contact the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 if you have any information or know of her whereabouts. You can also use Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477 or text the tip line at 538-8477.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Alerts

This story will be updated when more information is made available and released. Download the station’s app for breaking news and alerts.

ALSO READ: Large Amount of Stolen Property Recovered in St. John Valley, Maine

READ MORE: Maine Police Seized Over One Pound of Fentanyl & Other Drugs after a Foot Chase

Waterfront Home is a Luxurious Treasure on Madawaska Lake, Maine