Aroostook County Schools Plan on April 27 to Reopen

A memo from Aroostook County Schools Superintendent Ben Greenlaw said schools plan to reopen April 27, after the scheduled April vacation, April 20 – 24.

Greenlaw said:

The date is tentative based on the health of our community and the recommendations we receive from the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Read the full memo from Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent , March 20, 2020:

Dear MSAD #1 Students, Parents, and Staff

I am writing to provide an update regarding the extended closure of all MSAD #1 schools.

On Monday, March 15, Governor Janet Mills signed a Proclamation of Civil Emergency which closed public schools in the State of Maine for a thirty-day period, therefore all MSAD #1 schools will remain closed for classroom instruction through Friday, April 17. We will hold our scheduled April vacation the week of April 20-24 and plan to resume normal instruction in our schools on Monday, April 27. This date is tentative based on the health of our community and the recommendations we receive from the Maine Center for Disease Control. We will continue to operate our school nutrition program at the sites listed in previous memos throughout this school closure period.

Beginning on Monday, March 23, all MSAD #1 schools will be closed to the public. We will be functioning with essential employees only in order to clean and disinfect our buildings and to complete work necessary in the district. During this time, we will be mindful to maintain the practice of social distancing and to ask any employees who are ill or have been traveling to stay home.

If you need to contact a teacher, principal, or other school official, please reach out to us via email, or call our schools or district offices and leave a message.

I will be in touch with the MSAD #1 community next week to outline our remote learning plan expectations beyond Friday, March 27. Our goal is to continue to keep students engaged in their learning and to prevent “learning loss” without overburdening students and parents.

I encourage all of you to take care of yourself during this strange time. We miss having students in our buildings and look forward to being back together soon. Thank you for the outpouring of support from the community during this time.

Sincerely, Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent