Aroostook County High School Basketball [LISTEN LIVE]

101.9 The Rock has more live broadcasts of the Aroostook County High School Basketball season:

Listen live on The Rock as we cover the games on the radio, app & streaming.

Join the Townsquare Media team for play-by-play and commentary with Ryan Guerrette, Jeff Clockedile & Jon Humphrey. Produced by Mark Shaw, and Trent Marshall.

Tournament is coming up fast as The Rock continues live coverage of Aroostook County high school basketball and hockey.

The playoffs will look different this year as County teams will compete against other teams from the County instead of a big tournament in Bangor and Portland.

Make sure you look closely at the schedule below as there are some updates and changes to some games.

There’s another game Thursday, Feb 18 with Southern Aroostook (G) at Presque Isle. Start time is 7 pm. The pregame gets going just about 5 minutes before the start of the game.

Friday, Feb 19, we have a local hockey game at the Forum. The Presque Isle Wildcats take on John Bapst at 7 pm.

The action keeps rolling into Saturday, Feb 20 as Southern Aroostook (B) travels to Star City. The game is an afternoon matchup and gets going at 1 pm.

Back to back games on Monday and Tuesday, Feb 21 & 22 with Houlton at PI (B), Monday and Central Aroostook at Presque Isle (B) on Tuesday. Both games start at 6 pm with our pregame broadcast starting just before the games.

You can check out the full broadcast schedule below.

Thanks for listening to high school sports on 101.9 The Rock

High School Basketball Schedule:

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Jeremy Raymond State Farm, Dead River, Huber Engineered Woods, Northern Business Products, Cary Medical Center, Pines Health Services, Plourde Furniture, TA Service Center

