Are You Collecting Unemployment? The Work Search Requirement Has Been Reinstated In Maine

Have you been getting unemployment benefits in Maine? For the first five months of the pandemic, many people who had been laid off or furloughed didn't have to prove they were looking for a job. It was one less thing to worry about. Now, that added benefit has come to an end, according to WMTW.

People who are not working will reportedly have to provide work-search records to meet the state requirements to continue to get their unemployment money, as of October 4th. Governor Janet Mills put the new executive order in place on Thursday, as per WMTW.