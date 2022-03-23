April 2022 New Music Releases

Record Store Day is back at full throttle, while several key artists also return with new music.

Edgar Winter invited an all-star cast over to pay tribute to his brother, the late Johnny Winter. Featured performers include Joe Bonamassa, Billy Gibbons, Warren Haynes, Steve Lukather, Michael McDonald and Ringo Starr, among others. New music is also on the way from Joe Satriani, Ted Nugent and Kirk Hammett.

Just Like That ... is Bonnie Raitt's first album in six years. We're also getting the first taste of Envy of None, ex-Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson's new collaboration with founding Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran.

Ann Wilson's latest solo LP features cover art by Roger Dean, best known for his collaborations with Yes. Red Hot Chili Peppers' 12th studio album was produced by Rick Rubin, who previously helmed favorites like 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik and 1999's Californication.

Reissues include an expanded edition of Rush's landmark 1981 album Moving Pictures. Daryl Hall's new two-disc solo retrospective spans all five of his solo albums and includes previously unreleased recordings from Live From Daryl’s House.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

April 1

Aldo Nova, The Life and Times of Eddie Gage

Daryl Hall, BeforeAfter (two-disc solo retrospective)

Graham Parker, Another Grey Area (expanded 40th-anniversary edition)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Scott McCarl [Raspberries], Play On (reissue)

The Weight Band [The Band], Shines Like Gold

April 8

Aerosmith, 1971: The Road Starts Hear

Andy Partridge [XTC], My Failed Songwriting Career: Volume 2 (EP)

Carla Olson & Mick Taylor, Sway: The Best of Carla Olson & Mick Taylor (2CD set)

Del Amitri, Fatal Mistakes: Outtakes & B-Sides

Envy of None [Rush's Alex Lifeson], Envy of None

Jack White, Fear of the Dawn

Joe Satriani, The Elephants of Mars

Jonny Greenwood [Radiohead], Spencer (Soundtrack)

Pavement, Terror Twilight (expanded reissue)

Tool, Fear Inoculum (deluxe vinyl box set)

April 15

Eagles, Desperado (hybrid SACD)

Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny (Joe Walsh, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, Michael McDonald, Ringo Starr, others)

George Thorogood, The Original George Thorogood

Mark Knopfler [Dire Straits], The Studio Albums 1996-2007 (6CD box)

The Police, Greatest Hits (half-speed anniversary 2LP Remaster)

Rush, Moving Pictures (expanded nine-disc super-deluxe reissue)

Suzi Quatro, Back to the Spotlight (2CD set)

April 22

Aldo Nova, Aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded (3CD set)

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That …

Brian May [Queen], Another World (deluxe box set reissue)

Roger Eno, The Turning Year

Various artists, Dave Brock Presents This Was Your Future: Space Rock & Other Psychedelics 1978-1998 (Hawkwind, Poisoned Electrick Head, Michael Moorcock and others in 3CD clamshell box)

The Waterboys, All Souls Hill

April 23: Record Store Day

RSD EXCLUSIVES

Alice in Chains, We Die Young (LP)

America, Alternates & Rarities (LP)

Asia, XXX (LP)

Bad Company, Live 1979 (2LP)

Billy F. Gibbons, Hardware (deluxe edition box set)

Chicago, At Carnegie Hall, April 9, 1971 (3LP)

The Cure, Pornography (LP)

David Bowie, Brilliant Adventure EP; Toy EP (CD and vinyl)

Devo, Oh, No! It's Devo (40th-anniversary edition LP)

Dio, Double Dose of Donington (12" vinyl)

The Doors, L.A. Woman (4LP)

Foo Fighters, "Making a Fire (Mark Ronson re-version)" (7" vinyl)

Grateful Dead, Wembley Empire Pool, London, England 4/8/72 (5LP)

Iggy Pop, Live In Berlin (2LP)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Acoustics (LP)

Jorma Kaukonen, The Land of Heroes (LP)

The Kinks, Waterloo Sunset (vinyl EP)

Lou Reed, I'm So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos (LP); Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson, The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words (3LP)

Motorhead, Lost Tapes Vol. 2 (2LP)

Patti Smith, Curated By Record Store Day (2LP)

Pixies, Live at Coachella 2004 (2LP)

Ramones, The Sire Albums (1981-1989) (7LP)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love (2LP)

The Replacements, Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (2LP)

The Rolling Stones, More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies) (50th anniversary 2LP set)

Santana, Splendiferous (2LP)

Simple Minds, 5 x 5 Live (3xLP)

Slash, Live at Studio 60 (2LP)

Steve Hackett, The Tokyo Tapes (3LP)

Stevie Nicks, Bella Donna (2LP)

RSD FIRST

Alice Cooper, Brutal Planet (2LP)

Allman Brothers Band, Cream of the Crop 2003 (3LP)

America, History (translucent-blue vinyl)

Blondie, Sunday Girl EP (2 7" vinyl discs)

Def Leppard, High 'n' Dry (LP)

Elton John, Complete Thom Bell Sessions (vinyl EP)

Geoff Tate, Kings & Thieves (2LP)

Jerry Garcia Acoustic Band, Ragged But Right (2LP)

Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, Modern Lovers 88 (35th anniversary LP)

Judas Priest, Hero Hero (2LP)

Kirk Hammett [Metallica], Portals (four-song debut solo EP)

The Knack, Live at the House of Blues (baby-blue vinyl LP)

L.A. Guns, Waking the Dead (LP)

Nick Lowe, Wireless World (LP)

Night Ranger, "Wasted Time" (7" vinyl)

Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Original Lost Elektra Sessions (expanded 3LP)

Pearl Jam, Live on Two Legs (2LP)

Pete Townshend, Face the Face (2LP)

Peter Gabriel, Live Blood (3LP)

Richie Furay, In the Country (LP)

Ringo Starr, Ringo the 4th [translucent-orange and -blue vinyl)

U2, A Celebration (limited-edition 12" vinyl EP)

The Who, It's Hard (40th anniversary 2LP set)

RSD LIMITED/REGIONAL

Keith Richards, Talk is Cheap / Live at the Hollywood Palladium (cassettes)

Paul McCartney/St. Vincent, "Women and Wives" (vinyl)

Night Ranger, Somewhere in California (LP)

April 29

Ann Wilson [Heart], Fierce Bliss

Buzzcocks, Senses Out of Control (10-inch vinyl EP)

Howard Jones, Human's Lib; Dream Into Action (black-vinyl reissues)

Nektar, Sounds Like This (expanded 2CD set)

Robert Fripp, Washington Square Church (CD/DVD set)

Robin Trower, No More Worlds to Conquer

Roger Chapman [Family], Moth to a Flame: The Recordings 1979-81 (expanded 5CD set)

Ted Nugent, Detroit Muscle

May and Beyond

Graham Nash, Live – Songs for Beginners / Wild Tales

Whitesnake, Greatest Hits (vinyl reissue)

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie

Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Carry Me Home

The Police, The Police Around the World (CD/DVD reissue)

Def Leppard, Diamond Star Halos

ZZ Top, Raw