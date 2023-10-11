Picked or Bought Apples? Now What To Do With Them
How about them apples.
First a confession. I am not a baker. I don’t believe I have ever baked an apple pie, and if I have it was long enough ago that there are no memories of said pie.
However, in an effort to keep the Doc away, I do mostly eat an apple every day.
Do I wish it was an apple pie instead of an apple? For sure.
But how about them apples. They are everywhere. Grocery stores, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, roadside farm stands. Everywhere.
Sounds like a good thing to do Buy a bag or a basket of apples. Then you get home and try to figure out what to do with them.
And the answer lies in what kind of apples you’ve purchased.
The best apples for pies and baking
Golden Delicious has thin skin and mellow sweet flavor.
Pink Lady is a great combo of sweet and tart
Pinata holds up great to the heat.
The best fresh eating apples
Sweet Tango has the loudest crunch.
Rave has juicy flavor and a zing in every bite.
Fuji are juicy with an ultra-sweet bite.
The best apples for Cidermaking
For sweeter cider: Gala, Golden Delicious or Red Delicious.
For more tart cider: Pink Lady or Granny Smith.
Or live it up. A blend of apples from both the sweet and tart flavor families will be a hit with all. Here’s a recipe.
Happy apple season
