Another Suspicious Maine Death, This Time of a Man in Westbrook

Maine State Police are investigating the 8th suspicious death in as many days, this time of a man in Westbrook.

Where Did This Happen?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says it was just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon when a 911 call sent authorities to a home at 79 Mechanic Street in Westbrook. Officers with the Westbrook Police Department went to the address and found a deceased male in Apartment 6. That death has now been deemed suspicious.

What Do We Know About the Victim?

The Chief Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Clarence James Pearson, 61, of Westbrook. So far, officials have not commented on how he died but his death has been ruled a homicide. Officials say they believe this was an isolated incident but encourage residents to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information about the man's death and/or the circumstances leading up to it is encouraged to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

Have There Been A Lot of Suspicious Deaths This Month?

There have been investigations into an alarming number of suspicious deaths over the past week. Most of those have been deemed homicides, except for one Searsmont man who took his own life but only after he had fatally shot his ex.

11/21/23 - Topsham - Christine Miller was killed in the senior apartment complex where she lived. Another resident, Robert McClure, is charged with murder.

11/22/23 - St. Albans - Harvey Elderkin of Hartland was found dead after a report of a fight between two people.

11/24/23 - Biddeford - Ahmed Sharif of Lewiston was found deceased in an apartment on Friday. Lorenze Labonte of Saco was arrested the following Monday at his home and charged with murder.

11/25/23 - Denmark - Tzara Jones is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of her boyfriend, Michael Willett, and her grandmother, Aremean Mayo.

11/27/23 - Searsmont - Police say Lance Lucas of Searsmont killed his former domestic partner, Amy Nickerson, and then fatally shot himself.

With the investigation in Westbrook, police in Maine have responded to 8 suspicious deaths in just 8 days.

We'll update this story when more details become available about the Westbrook investigation.

