Another Painful Night for Red Sox Nation – Red Sox Lose to Rays 8-4 [VIDEO]

Tuesday night saw Red Sox Nation experience another painful loss, this time to the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays, as the Red Sox lost 8-4 after leading 4-1. With the game tied 4-4 Matt Barnes allowed 4 runs to score in the top of the 9th inning.

Eduardo Rodriguez game the Red Sox 5.1 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 8 and walked 1.

Hirokazu Sawamura got the final 2 outs in the 6th inning, stranding 2 runners

Normally reliable reliever Garrett Whitlock didn't have his best stuff, as he allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 1.2 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 2

Josh Taylor got the final out in the 8th inning, getting out of a bases loaded jam.

Then came the 9th inning. Matt Barnes allowed 4 runs on 2 hits, striking out 2 and walking 2. It was Barnes 3rd loss in 4 games.

Rafael Devers got Boston on the board in the bottom of the 2nd inning, with a solo home run. It was his 28th of the season.

Hunter Renfroe extended Boston's lead with a 3-run homer in the 4th inning. It was his 19th of the season, and his 4th in his last 9 games.

Francisco Mejia knocked in the winning runs for Tampa Bay, with 2 out bases loaded single.

Ji-Man Choi pinch hit in the 7th inning and drove in the tying 2 runs with a 2 run double.

Alex Cora on the loss

The Red Sox are now 5 games behind Tampa Bay in 2nd place and are tied for the Wild Card spot. The Red Sox and Rays will play game 2 of the 3-game series Wednesday night. The Red Sox will send Nathan Eovaldi to the mound.