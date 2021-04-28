Ann Wilson Says Heart Will Collaborate ‘When the Time Is Right’

Ann Wilson explained that Heart will likely work on new material "when the time is right."

In a new interview, the singer told Kyle Meredith With ... that she and sister and Heart collaborator Nancy Wilson are focused on their respective solo projects for now. A new band album — which would follow 2016's Beautiful Broken and the 2019 concert set Live in Atlantic City — is not being planned "at present."

"We haven't written together in a while," she said. "[Nancy] lives in the San Francisco area, and I live in Florida. The times when we see each other are the times when Heart tours. And, of course, for the last year Heart hasn't been able to tour, so I haven't seen her for a little while. You know ... she's living her life, and I'm living mine. She's collaborating with some really cool people, and so am I."

She noted that, when the timing works out, "I imagine we'll write together or we'll take some of these songs that she's writing and I'm writing and do them with Heart." Emphasizing the certainty of Heart's future, she added, "There will be collaboration in the future of some kind."

Later in the interview, Wilson surveyed how the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the future of concerts — but also given touring musicians a chance to reassess.

"I don't think that getting back on the road means it's going to return to the way it was a year and a half ago," she said. "We're starting fresh; we're starting from scratch. And whatever shows we do are going to be drastically different.

"In a way, this time off has been a blessing in disguise because I think we all needed to get some perspective — those of us in performing bands who are doing tour after tour after tour," she added. "You can get worn down, and you can lose your edge by just riding this roller coaster all the time. When we do go back on tour, it's going to be fresh and energized and a lot more edgy."

You can hear the segment below.

Wilson has released four singles in the past six months: "Black Wing," "The Hammer," "Tender Heart" and a cover of Steve Earle’s “The Revolution Starts Now.” Nancy Wilson, meanwhile, will release her debut solo LP, You and Me, on May 7; she's previewed the project with the Eddie Van Halen tribute "4 Edward," the title track and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Rising."

