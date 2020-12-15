Angus Young Names His No. 1 AC/DC Song + Most Regrettable Song

Earlier this month, we learned which AC/DC album Angus Young feels defines the band. Now, thanks to a new interview with Vulture, we know what the founding guitarist's pick for his No. 1 AC/DC song is, as well as the one he finds most "regrettable."

First, Young discussed his top AC/DC track, a seemingly impossible task with such an impressive body of work that spans 45 years to choose from. "Oh, jeez. That can be very tough. I’m biased because I’ve been on them all, you know?" Young said laughing.

Narrowing his perspective, the legendary rocker continued, "If I was just thinking of the guitar, since I’m a guitar player, I’d say 'Riff Raff.' The guitar work was a challenge but interesting in the way the song rolled out. That’s my guitar answer."

Standing back from it all, however, Young concluded, "But if it’s for a whole song, 'Thunderstruck' is a big one. I like that answer."

As for the most "regrettable" song AC/DC have ever released? Young appeared to have an easier time singling out just one track and pointed to the band's lone ballad, "Love Song."

Recollected Young, "That was very different for us. I didn’t know if we were trying to parody love songs of the time, because Bon [Scott] wrote the lyrics. I don’t even remember what the words are."

Fortunately, the folks at Genius have the lyrics handy, which you can read further down the page, where you can hear "Love Song," too. Scott, renowned for his tongue-in-cheek lyricism and adoration of innuendos, actually kept it straight forward here, so if it's a parody, it's done with deadpan humor.

“I remember that song because the guy who worked for us at our record label told us that’s what was on the local radio at the time – very soft music," he went on. "His thought we should release that song, because it’ll probably get some airplay. I remember thinking, 'Who in their right mind would want this to go out?'"

The plan ultimately worked in AC/DC's favor. Once the record was placed in the hands of radio station DJs — who were already familiar with AC/DC and their hard-driving sound — elected to play the B-side, a cover of "Baby, Please Don't Go," a blues standard.

"We actually scored a hit from the B-side! That was the one saving grace of the song," mused Young.

AC/DC, "Love Song" Lyrics

I can tell by the look in your eye

I can tell by the way you sigh

That you know I've been thinkin' of you

And you know what I want to do Oh, Jean

Oh, Jean

Oh, Jean

Oh, Jean When you smile, I see stars in the sky

When you smile, I see sunrise

And I know you've been thinkin' of me

And I know how you want it to be I can tell by the things you say

I can tell that you know the way

And I know what you want me to do

Oh, I've got hearts and flowers for you If you leave me, you'll make me cry

When I think of you saying goodbye

Oh the sky turns a, a deeper blue

That's - that's how I'd feel if I lost you

AC/DC's new album, Power Up, was released earlier this year to critical acclaim and ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and enjoyed similar achievements elsewhere around the world.