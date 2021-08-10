An Expert Picks Maine’s Top 15 Amusement Rides

Man, does this guy know his stuff!

Canobie Coaster is a guy who travels the world riding roller coasters and visits amusement parks to try out all the rides and then give his review. This sounds like a pretty fun hobby to me, but what is particularly impressive, is the length that he goes to in the process of doing this. Not only does he strap a GoPro to his body while he is on each of the rides, with a really cool-looking video that gives you an up-close and personal look, he also gives very detailed information on each one. Breaking it down to a degree that the nerdiest of ride nerds would totally love.

Maine, unfortunately, doesn’t have an overabundance of these types of fun places, but with the end of summer peeking its evil head around the corner, if you have plans to enjoy a day of adventure at either Funtown/Splashtown U.S.A., Palace Playland, or York's Wild Kingdom, and Aquaboggan. Canobie Coaster has gone above and beyond, breaking down his Top 15, and telling you exactly what he likes about each one of them! Here are 15 examples of fun to be had, folks!

1- The Excalibur-Funtown USA

2- Astrophere-Funtown USA

3- Dragon’s Desent-Funtown USA

4- Stealth-Aquaboggan

5- Power Surge-Palace Playland

6- Sea Viper-Palace Playland

7- Thunder Falls Log Flume-Funtown USA

8- Triton’s Twist-Splashtown USA

9- Poseidan’s Plunge-Splashtown USA

10- Drop Zone-Palace Playland

11- Adrenaline-Palace Playland

12- Tornado-Splashtown USA

13- Yankee Ripper-Aquaboggan

14- Bumper Cars-Funtown USA

15- Ferris Wheel-York’s Wild Kingdom

So many choices, and so much fun to be had! Enjoy summer while it lasts!