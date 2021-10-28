An Actor Who Played Jason from Friday the 13th is Spending Halloween Weekend in New England

What better way to spend Halloween weekend than with one of the actors who starred in the Friday the 13th movies?

Kane Hodder played Jason Voorhees later in the series

Halloween and the days/weeks leading up to it basically revolve around two things: bite-sized candy and scary movies. And while most of us will buckle down and spend this weekend binging horror flicks while eating said bite-sized candy, we all have the opportunity to meet one of the actors who portrayed Jason Voorhees in the flesh.

This Saturday and Sunday in Springfield, Massachusetts, Kane Hodder, who was the first actor to play Jason in multiple installments of the franchise. According to IMDB, Kane played Jason in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and Jason X.

Zombie Hideout is hosting the Meet & Greet with Kane

The meet and greet sessions with Kane will take place at Zombie Hideout, which is inside the Five Town Plaza in Springfield (formerly known as Most Excellent Gaming.) On top of hosting events like meet and greets with different celebrities, according to their Facebook page, Zombie Hideout also specializes "in comics, gaming, and so much more."

There are currently four different packages when it involves this weekend's meet and greet with Kane, according to the Zombie Hideout website.

This Saturday, October 30 between 4p and 7p, you can pay $65 for an autograph only by Kane, or for an extra $10 (a total of $75), you can get an autograph as well as a photo op. The prices remain the same for this Sunday on Halloween, except the hours of operation are 12p-3p.

