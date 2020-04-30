Amtrak Downeaster Extends Suspension Of Service

In compliance with the governor's "Stay Safer at Home Executive Order". The Amtrak Downeaster has announced that it is going to extend the suspension of service through May 31.

According to their website, Amtrak has been implementing a safety plan that includes:

"Train equipment used in Downeaster service has been sanitized, and Amtrak has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols to ensure that the equipment will be disinfected daily once Downeaster service resumes.

Although Downeaster stations in Maine and NH are currently closed, stations are being equipped with information and resources consistent with social and physical distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC prior to re-opening. During this closure stations are being thoroughly cleaned in preparation for reopening.

When service returns, the number of passengers per coach will be limited to support the social and physical distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC.

We are using this time of suspended service to complete various track projects. Many had been scheduled later in the year, and would have required service interruptions. By getting them done now, it will enable us to operate an even more reliable service when we return. "

