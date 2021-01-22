America’s Got Talent – Does Maine? Virtual Auditions Start Soon

For the first time ever, America's Got Talent is holding virtual auditions!

There are a couple of ways to audition for America's Got Talent 2021-2022 and it's all as safe as can be because it's from your own home!

AGT is accepting video auditions from all over the world. That means it's easy to apply, and the competition is going to be fierce. Wait, it's America's Got Talent...not the World's Got Talent. Anyway, you just sign in and submit your audition. They say that they watch every video.

If you want to meet face to face, they will be doing that to with virtual auditions. You can meet an AGT producer and audition for them through a live stream video audition. Spots are limited, they recommend claiming your spot quickly! This is all new so they have an updated FAQ section to find out exactly what to expect on the day of your audition! Even if you are going to a virtual audition, they really want you to upload your video now so they can see your talent right away.

Don't forget, if you are under 18, a parent/guardian should submit all your stuff on your behalf! Okay Maine, let's show them what we got!